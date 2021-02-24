Colby’s teams get proactive as Mules showcase O’Neil-O’Donnell Forum

In November, Colby’s men’s and women’s teams suited up for joint scrimmages to christen the O’Neil-O’Donnell Forum. (Colby Athletics)

Cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic have made for a quiet winter throughout New England’s Division 3 hockey scene, but the men’s and women’s teams at Colby College were still able to make some noise.

Despite not having any New England Small College Athletic Conference games to play in 2020-21, the Mules broke in their brand-new home ice — the O’Neil-O’Donnell Forum inside the $200 million Harold Alfond Athletics and Recreation Center — on campus in Waterville, Maine.

Both teams got a special experience in mid-October, breaking in the ice with their first practices. Unlike many other programs, they were able to come together as full teams during an academic term without any game play.