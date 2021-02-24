New England Hockey Journal

Division 3

Colby’s teams get proactive as Mules showcase O’Neil-O’Donnell Forum

By

In November, Colby’s men’s and women’s teams suited up for joint scrimmages to christen the O’Neil-O’Donnell Forum. (Colby Athletics)

Cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic have made for a quiet winter throughout New England’s Division 3 hockey scene, but the men’s and women’s teams at Colby College were still able to make some noise.

Despite not having any New England Small College Athletic Conference games to play in 2020-21, the Mules broke in their brand-new home ice — the O’Neil-O’Donnell Forum inside the $200 million Harold Alfond Athletics and Recreation Center — on campus in Waterville, Maine.

Both teams got a special experience in mid-October, breaking in the ice with their first practices. Unlike many other programs, they were able to come together as full teams during an academic term without any game play.

Advertisement

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

College Confidential: Aidan McDonough, Huskies break through, seek strong finish

After scoring only one goal in his previous 11 games, Aidan McDonough didn’t just break his slump last weekend, he obliterated it. Northeastern University forward…
Read More

David Farrance, Spencer Knight among top 10 Hobey Baker candidates

The Hobey Baker Memorial Award announced the beginning of fan voting last Monday. Choosing the top player in college hockey for the 2020-21 season will…
Read More

College Confidential: First collegiate win is sweet for BU’s Vinny Duplessis

The winding road that freshman goalie Vinny Duplessis traveled to get to Boston University made his win over Boston College in his first start last…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter