New England Hockey Journal

College

Coaching roundup: Dartmouth search ongoing; assistant coach shuffle

By

Bob Gaudet spent 23 seasons behind the Big Green bench. (Mark Washburn/Dartmouth Athletics)

It’s been almost two weeks since Bob Gaudet announced he was retiring as head coach of the Dartmouth College hockey program.

As I reported in my story on April 22, former NHL defenseman and Dartmouth alum Ben Lovejoy is the favorite to be the next bench boss in Hanover. He was the team’s volunteer assistant this past season.

Lovejoy, who hails from nearby Concord, N.H., would be an intriguing hire. While he lacks coaching experience, he is extremely smart, well-liked, and has an Ivy League pedigree, which is often of utmost importance to schools such as Dartmouth.

Advertisement

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

What’s next for Dartmouth after coach Bob Gaudet’s retirement?

After 23 years as head coach at Dartmouth College, Bob Gaudet is retiring, the school announced Wednesday evening. A 1981 alum of Dartmouth, Gaudet was…
Read More

Vermont turns to Winnipeg assistant Todd Woodcroft as next head coach

Todd Woodcroft will be the next coach of the University of Vermont men’s hockey program, according to multiple sources. An introductory press conference is expected…
Read More

Division 3 coaches shelve disappointment, forge ahead with recruiting

For Division 3 college hockey coaches, April, May and June comprise a holiday season, of sorts. That’s the time when a crop of very talented…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter