Coaching roundup: Dartmouth search ongoing; assistant coach shuffle

Bob Gaudet spent 23 seasons behind the Big Green bench. (Mark Washburn/Dartmouth Athletics)

It’s been almost two weeks since Bob Gaudet announced he was retiring as head coach of the Dartmouth College hockey program.

As I reported in my story on April 22, former NHL defenseman and Dartmouth alum Ben Lovejoy is the favorite to be the next bench boss in Hanover. He was the team’s volunteer assistant this past season.

Lovejoy, who hails from nearby Concord, N.H., would be an intriguing hire. While he lacks coaching experience, he is extremely smart, well-liked, and has an Ivy League pedigree, which is often of utmost importance to schools such as Dartmouth.