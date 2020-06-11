Coaching changes in D-3: Parker Burgess, Mike MacDonald depart

Parker Burgess went 73-51-13 in five seasons at Nichols, including a Commonwealth title and trip to the NCAAs in 2017-18.

Nichols College head coach Parker Burgess is leaving the Bisons to become the head coach of the Janesville Jets in the North American Hockey League (NAHL).

Burgess, 35, spent five seasons as head coach at Nichols. The Calgary, Alberta, native went 73-51-13 during that span, including a Commonwealth Coast Conference championship and trip to the NCAA tournament in 2017-18.

Burgess came to Nichols after spending four seasons at his alma mater, St. Thomas University. Burgess served as a captain at St. Thomas in 2009-10. Prior to his collegiate playing days, Burgess played junior hockey in the Alberta Junior Hockey League (AJHL)