Coaches Poll: Is Salisbury still on top?

Salisbury is still riding high in the coaches poll. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

The prep school hockey schedule ramped up in a big way in New England over the past week, but this season’s 11th edition of the New England Hockey Journal Coaches Poll actually saw a tight race at the top.

The top seven teams from last week’s poll remained, but the newest installment saw two other teams jump back into the rankings after being absent in recent weeks.

Salisbury and Avon Old Farms continued their battle for No. 1 as both extended their winning streaks. This week, Avon is just one point back of top spot, and actually got more first-place votes. And, showing it's not a two-team race, Lawrence actually got more first-place votes than either Salisbury or Avon.