Coaches Poll: Did Avon Old Farms hold on to No. 1?

Avon Old Farms is riding a wave into the playoffs. (Avon Old Farms)

Prep hockey playoff time is here, so New England Hockey Journal’s Coaches Poll is back for one final time before tournament play begins. Quarterfinal matchups have been revealed as every team has its sights set on Sunday’s championships at Trinity College in Hartford, Conn.

The top four teams in this week’s rankings all enter postseason play coming off perfect weeks and will look to continue their successes over the next several days. In all, a panel of New England coaches kept nine of NEHJ’s ranked teams in top-10 positions from a week ago.

Seven other teams received consideration for a spot in the rankings, but playoff results will be the ultimate decider as the season moves forward and reaches its conclusion very soon. (Teams receive 10 points for a first-place vote, nine for a second-place vote, eight for a third-place vote, etc.)