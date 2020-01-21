Coaches Poll: Can anyone catch Salisbury, Dexter Southfield?

Salisbury's winning ways are putting pressure on the top team of the coaches poll. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Our seventh Prep School Coaches Poll of the season is out and winning streaks seem to be the theme.

Though the coaches have voted Dexter Southfield as the region’s No. 1 team for six straight weeks and Dan Donato’s club continues its winning ways, several other teams are streaking into the final weeks of January.

Salisbury and Lawrence both received votes for the top spot this week and have combined for 14 consecutive wins, while a seven-game streak has Avon Old Farms another spot closer to the top. Multiple teams dropped decisions over the past week, but all that has changed within this week’s ranks is positioning.

Five other teams received consideration for the top-10 ranks as voted upon by a panel of the region’s coaches. (Teams receive 10 points for a first-place vote, nine for a second-place vote, eight for a third-place vote, etc.)