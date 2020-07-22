Class of 2020: Girls hockey commitments from New England

Tabor's Natalie Nemes (Kingston, Mass.) is bound for Merrimack. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Nearly 100 players from the Class of 2020 have announced their intention to play college hockey next season, from schools ranging from the national Division 1 powers to those right in our own backyard.

As we collect more information, we'll regularly post our running list of all Division 1-, Division 2- and Division 3-bound 2020 players. Players, parents and coaches are welcome to submit updates.

If doing so, please send all additions to mzhe@hockeyjournal.com and include: name, hometown, position, college, high school/prep school, class year, club.