Christie Serino Christmas Classic: Top prospects

St. Mary’s junior left wing Brady Bullock (Lynn, Mass.) hunted pucks and won a few notable battles on Monday. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

MALDEN, Mass. — The 2021 Christie Serino Christmas Classic brought four of the better teams in the Massachusetts high school hockey circuit to the Malden Valley Forum on Monday night.

Austin Prep shut out St. Mary’s, 3-0, in the first semifinal before Malden Catholic, the host school, edged Franklin, 3-2, in the nightcap. The Cougars and Lancers will square off in Tuesday night’s championship game at 7 p.m.

There’s no denying that Massachusetts high school hockey continues to take a step back with the continued pillaging it faces from prep schools and full-season teams. However, the crowd inside the rink, especially for the first semifinal between the top two Catholic Central League teams, was impressive.

Below is a look at the four teams and notable players from Monday’s action at the Christie Serino Christmas Classic: