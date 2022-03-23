Chris Jones, Liam Darcy are heartbeat of Frozen Four-bound University of New England

Chris Jones and the University of New England will play in the Frozen Four on Friday. (David Bates Photo)

Senior defenseman Chris Jones knew that something was building at the University of New England before any of his teammates.

Before committing to the Division 3 school, which is located just a slapshot from the ocean in Biddeford, Maine, he followed the team’s progress through his older brother, Dimitris, who suited up for the team from 2016-20, captaining it as a senior.

“This program has only gotten better and better every year,” said Jones. “(Coach) Kevin (Swallow) has done a better job of recruiting talent every year.”