Chris Jones, Liam Darcy are heartbeat of Frozen Four-bound University of New England

Senior defenseman Chris Jones knew that something was building at the University of New England before any of his teammates.
Before committing to the Division 3 school, which is located just a slapshot from the ocean in Biddeford, Maine, he followed the team’s progress through his older brother, Dimitris, who suited up for the team from 2016-20, captaining it as a senior.
“This program has only gotten better and better every year,” said Jones. “(Coach) Kevin (Swallow) has done a better job of recruiting talent every year.”