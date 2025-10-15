Choate: What to expect in boys prep hockey in 2025-26

Jacob Saldanha will look to lead Choate back to the playoffs this season. (Ellie Silva)

Choate's last winning season was 11 years ago. In 2014-15, the Wild Boars went 16-7-5. They posted 10 wins over the first three seasons of the current decade.

It makes the 8-15-2 record last year that much more impressive. Sure, it wasn't a winning season — far from it, that's well under .500. But that was a five-win increase on the season before.

It's a part of the long road second-year head coach Mike Pereira knows he has to take to bring Choate back to prominence.

"Our seniors did a good job last year of identifying how we want to play and the standards," Pereira said. "Playing hard and playing in people's faces and just being tough to play against. That's kind of our M.O. Credit to the seniors last year for helping create that and moving the program onto better things."

Pereira understands there is still a lot of work to be done. But Choate looks to be on the path to being a playoff team again.

It's been a long time.