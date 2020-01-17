Checking in on: Westminster School

Ryan Pineault and his fellow D-men have been moving pucks for Westminster. (David B. Newman/Westminster School)

Last season, Westminster got off to a slow start, opening the season 1-3. Two of those losses were by one goal, the third by two goals.

And then something changed.

Starting with a 3-0 win over Hotchkiss at Flood-Marr in Milton, Mass., the Martlets went on a tear, reeling off 12 wins through the end of the season. Their hard work would ultimately pay off with a Founders League championship, the fourth in school history, off a stellar 14-6-6 record. In other words, from Dec. 15, they lost but three games the rest of the season.

Fast forward to this season, when the Simsbury, Conn., has had a similarly slow start, going 2-6-1 in their first nine games, matching their loss total from last season.