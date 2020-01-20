New England Hockey Journal

High Schools

Checking in on: St. Mary’s Lynn high school

By

St. Mary's Lynn has gotten a strong season from Brady Carpenter (27). (Chip Bott)

When St. Mary's Lynn blazed out of the gate at 8-0-1, it looked like one of last season's dominant teams was again going to make things tough for all challengers. After all, the team was 5-0 in its division, scoring 20 goals, allowing a mere three.

But then last Wednesday's game against Catholic Central Large rival Austin Prep popped up on the calendar, and everything changed. Not only did the Spartans stumble 2-1, they also lost leading scorer Kyle LoNigro (7-5-12) for four weeks to a separated shoulder.

"So that’s going to be tough," coach Mark Lee said about losing LoNigro, a JV player last year. "Last game we lost our first one. It was a great game, we just had a lapse in the second period for probably six minutes, they scored both goals and that was the end of the game. It was a great up-and-down game, we just couldn’t get the equalizer."

But there's a sense the Spartans will be able to deal with this adversity as well. Why? Well, they've dealt with injury adversity already this season and have emerged virtually unscathed from it, which they need in order to be one of the teams selected for a Top Six Division 1A slot.

Advertisement

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

USHL: Farrell, Colangelo, Fontaine lead local contingent

The top junior hockey league in the country is chock full of New England talent this year. Some of the region’s top players have decided…
Read More

2021 NHL Draft: Top American prospects

The 2021 NHL Draft is just over 17 months away, but it is never too early to begin looking at the top American prospects. A…
Read More

Checking in on: Westminster School

Last season, Westminster got off to a slow start, opening the season 1-3. Two of those losses were by one goal, the third by two…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter