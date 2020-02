New Hampton, seen here in a game against Gunnery, has creeped up the rankings. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

When you think of prep school powerhouses, Dexter Southfield and defending champs Kimball Union are likely foremost in the conversation. And thus you would reasonably think that if a team can beat either of those teams, it should get a mention as well.

But what if I told you there was a team that defeated both of those powerhouses earlier this month? And in back-to-back games, two days apart?

Surely, that team would be considered a contender in the prep school circuit.