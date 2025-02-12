Maddie Murphy leads Dexter Southfield in scoring with over a point per game on defense. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

Maddie Murphy has her sights set on a title.

The senior defender already got a taste of a championship in the fall, winning a Class B title with Dexter’s girls soccer team. She’d like to make it a double, especially coming oh-so-close to the Large School championship last winter, falling to BB&N, 1-0.

That championship chase is fueling Murphy’s monster senior season. In her first 10 games alone, the Dorchester, Mass., native was one of the region’s most productive skaters, with 19 points (eight goals, 11 assists). It was enough to beat the previous career highs she set last season — six goals, 10 assists and 16 points in 27 games — in a fraction of the time. As of Feb. 12, Murphy has 26 points (nine goals) in 18 games, tied for the 10th-most points in the NEPSAC and leading all defenders in the region.

“Coming off of last year, losing that final game, I just think for me and everyone else on our team, it left a chip on our shoulder,” Murphy said. “We don’t want that feeling again.”