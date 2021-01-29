Catholic Conference spotlight: St. John’s Shrewsbury edges St. John’s Prep

Right-shot defenseman Will Brophy lets a big shot go for St. John’s Shrewsbury. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

MIDDLETON, Mass. — St. John’s Shrewsbury downed St. John’s Prep, 2-1, in a Catholic Conference matchup at the Essex Sports Center on Thursday afternoon.

Sophomore center Damon Myers and junior left wing Will Arsenault were the goal scorers for the visiting Pioneers. The lone Prep goal came off the stick of senior right wing Drew Fietze.

The star of the game was St. John’s Shrewsbury senior goaltender Ryan Dailida. He made 37 saves, including several quality stops on point-blank chances from St. John’s Prep. With the victory, St. John’s Shrewsbury improved to 2-1. The hosts fell to 0-1-1 with the loss.