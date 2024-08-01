Casey Mutryn has long been one of the premier '08s in New England. (St. Sebastian's School)

Well, he didn't stay on the board for very long.

Casey Mutryn, the top local college hockey recruit, announced his commitment to Boston College Thursday afternoon in an Instagram post.

The Norwell, Mass., native has long been one of the premier local 2008-born players. Most recently, he stood out for St. Sebastian's this past winter, mainly playing as the No. 1 center. He finished with 13 goals and 42 points in 27 games. He played his fall hockey with the Boston Jr. Eagles, skating with the 16U team as a 15-year-old. He played most of his youth hockey in Norwell at Lovell Arena with Boston Advantage.

He made the U.S. National Team Development Program's U17 team for next season, projected to be one of the top forwards on the squad.