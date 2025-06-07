New England Hockey Journal

Juniors

Carter Meyer taken by Québec in first round of QMJHL Draft

Carter Meyer put up 70 points for Rivers this season. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

It was such a surprise that I didn't even have him (or Finn Sears, Sam Pandolfo and Jake Boguniecki) on my '09 forwards to watch for the QMJHL Draft list.

No way anyone takes Carter Meyer, who is clearly U.S. National Team Development Program-bound, early, right?

Wrong. With the 17th and second-to-last pick of the first round, the Québec Remparts selected Meyer, marking their third selection of the first round.

Meyer is arguably the top '09 in the United States. As a freshman, he led New England prep hockey in goals (41) and was second in points (70) this winter. He was the top player at the U.S. NTDP Evaluation Camp in March and was a lock to make the team.

