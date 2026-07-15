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Carter Meyer headed for QMJHL’s Quebec Remparts after NTDP release

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Carter Meyer played for both the U17 and U18 NTDP teams this season. (Rena Laverty/USA Hockey)

The New England star is bound for Quebec.

After the U.S. National Team Development Program accepted Carter Meyer's (Winchester, Mass.) release on Tuesday, the QMJHL's Quebec Remparts announced that Meyer will be playing for them this coming season.

The Remparts drafted Meyer in the first round (17th overall) of the 2025 QMJHL Draft, which raised eyebrows. Meyer was already headed for the U.S. NTDP, which is typically a two-year commitment.

"When we drafted him in 2025, we were confident we'd see him wearing our colors this year," Quebec general manager Simon Gagné said in the team's release, through a translation. "It's a great source of pride and a wonderful day for us to confirm his arrival with the Remparts."

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