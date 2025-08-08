Carter Meyer had 70 points in 41 games for Rivers this past season. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

There's a good chance Boston University has its next star.

On Friday, former Rivers star forward Carter Meyer (Winchester, Mass.) committed to Boston University. The 6-foot, 176-pound center is headed for the U.S. National Team Development Program this season.

The longtime Boston Junior Eagle made waves upon his arrival in prep as an eighth grader in 2023-24. He led his team in points with 39 in 30 games, playing alongside then-eighth graders Finn Sears (Medford, Mass.) and Sam Pandolfo (Winchester, Mass.).

In Meyer's second year in prep this past winter, he exploded for a region-best 41 goals and 70 points, which ranked second only to Brunswick's Joe Salandra, a Harvard commit.