Caroline Harvey amped for new opportunity as Wisconsin beckons

Caroline Harvey, center, and her teammates head to the ice during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. (Kirill Kudryavtsev/Getty)

Her head not yet reaching the crossbar, she would play goaltender and face a barrage of shots.

Wrist shots. Slap shots. Shots designed to sail inside a post. Or go through her.

Caroline Harvey didn’t mind the physical pain, even if the shooters were much bigger, and boys. One of the boys blasting shots was her brother Nolan, who was four years older. He was often accompanied by friends.

“They were killing me but I loved competing with them,” she said of her street hockey days growing up in Groton, Mass. “They pushed me to get to the next level. Sometimes I’d cry. When I won it felt great.”