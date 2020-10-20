Cape Cod Whalers Midget Showcase: Top uncommitted prospects

Damon Alexander of Boston Latin and GBL Bruins will next skate at Dexter Southfield. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

CANTON, Mass. — The Cape Cod Whalers Midget Showcase brought together several of the region’s top Midget teams this past weekend at Canton Ice House.

There were games at the 18-U, 16-U and 15 Pure levels. In addition to the hosts, Boston Junior Eagles, East Coast Wizards, GBL Bruins, Junior Bruins, Little Bruins and South Shore Kings had teams in action.

The most high-end talent was in the 16-U division, but several NHL scouts turned out to watch draft-eligible players, focusing on the Boston Junior Eagles and Little Bruins. For local players, St. Sebastian’s center Tim Delay (Boston College) and Thayer left wing Nick Roukounakis (Boston University) were the main attractions. Both players produced in an 8-2 win for the Boston Junior Eagles 18-U over South Shore Kings 18-U on Saturday afternoon.