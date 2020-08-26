Canton Ice House Prospects League: Top uncommitted players

David Jacobs tallied 15 goals and 30 assists for Nobles last season. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

CANTON, Mass. — There has been a shortage of hockey games this summer, due to the coronavirus, but the Canton Ice House Prospects League has helped fill that void since Massachusetts began allowing games on Aug. 17.

Prior to that, players who were scheduled to compete in the Canton Ice House Prospects League were put through skills sessions, led by prep coaches and Division 3 college coaches from the region.

The top three teams in the leagues were made up of players largely from Dexter Southfield, Nobles and Thayer. There were a couple of other solid prospects sprinkled among the other five teams in the league.