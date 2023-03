Canton forward Brendan Tourgee celebrates scoring in Sunday's D2 final. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

BOSTON – It was a slow start for Canton, but the Bulldogs came alive to win the MIAA Division 2 boys State Championship with a 4-1 over Hopkinton on Sunday at the TD Garden.

Four different Canton players scored as the Bulldogs’ size and depth prevailed in the end.

The result was the finishing touches on a revenge tour after Brian Shuman’s team lost to Tewksbury in the final last season.

Here's a full recap and standout prospects from the game.