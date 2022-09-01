Canadian newcomers impressed at River Rats Jamboree

Jaden Davis will play for Dan Driscoll’s team at Berkshire this season. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

CANTON, Mass. – The 13th annual River Rats Jamboree this week represented the first chance for college coaches and NHL scouts to get a look at players with their fall teams as the regular season kicked off.

With the abundance of showcases and camps throughout the summer, most of the top players at the event were already viewed numerous times over the past few months. However, each new season brings a few surprises. For example, last winter Syracuse lacrosse commit Trey Deere burst onto the scene during the prep school season for Salisbury and shined in the Crimson Knights' run to another NEPSAC Elite 8 Tournament championship.

At the River Rats Jamboree, it was proven that the 2022-23 season would be no different. A couple of Canadians, such as Liam Kilfoil (Salisbury/Buffalo Regals U16) and Stefano Pietrantonio (Kent/Yale Junior Bulldogs 15O), were more well known entering the event.

Here’s a look at three newcomers who shined in front of college coaches and NHL scouts on Monday and Tuesday.