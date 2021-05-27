New England Hockey Journal

Featured

‘Can do’ attitude helps Boston Pride corral another championship

By

Jillian Dempsey kisses the Isobel Cup. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

19.4 seconds.

That’s all that stood between the Boston Pride and their second Isobel Cup championship. After a season that featured so much adversity, roadblocks and challenges, 19.4 seconds was the last challenge the Pride faced.

“It was the longest 20 seconds of my life,” said defenseman Mallory Souliotis. “Just being so close, and at the same time we had to focus.”

After giving up an empty-net power-play goal with 19.4 seconds remaining, the No. 4-seeded Pride were clinging to a 4-3 lead over the No. 2 Minnesota Whitecaps at Warrior Ice Area in Brighton, Mass. Following the ensuing faceoff, the Whitecaps got the puck into the zone one last time, to no avail. The clock hit zero. The Boston Pride were 2021 Isobel Cup champions.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

The enduring legacy of Travis Roy: Passion and purpose

Travis Roy's passing on Oct. 29, at the age of 45, hit me in a deep and profound way. I was, in a word, gutted.…
Read More

Women’s: Fratkin savoring Pride, NWHL success stories

It’s been a special season for the Boston Pride, and Kaleigh Fratkin hopes it isn’t over. The 2019-20 National Women’s Hockey League Defender of the…
Read More

NWHL leading scorer Dempsey living the hockey dream

When Jillian Dempsey was growing up in Winthrop, Mass., she set goals for her dream hockey career: play for her dream school, Harvard, and represent…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter