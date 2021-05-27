‘Can do’ attitude helps Boston Pride corral another championship

Jillian Dempsey kisses the Isobel Cup. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

19.4 seconds.

That’s all that stood between the Boston Pride and their second Isobel Cup championship. After a season that featured so much adversity, roadblocks and challenges, 19.4 seconds was the last challenge the Pride faced.

“It was the longest 20 seconds of my life,” said defenseman Mallory Souliotis. “Just being so close, and at the same time we had to focus.”

After giving up an empty-net power-play goal with 19.4 seconds remaining, the No. 4-seeded Pride were clinging to a 4-3 lead over the No. 2 Minnesota Whitecaps at Warrior Ice Area in Brighton, Mass. Following the ensuing faceoff, the Whitecaps got the puck into the zone one last time, to no avail. The clock hit zero. The Boston Pride were 2021 Isobel Cup champions.