Cameron Lund, Ben Steeves among New Englanders honored by USHL

Green Bay's Cam Lund (Bridgewater, Mass.) starred at Cushing Academy before the USHL. (Cormac McInnis/Green Bay Gamblers)

Several New Englanders and players with ties to the region were honored this week during the unveiling of the United States Hockey League (USHL) awards for the 2021-22 season.

Cameron Lund (Bridgewater, Mass.) and Ben Steeves (Bedford, N.H.) were the only two New England natives to receive hardware, but nine other players who are either committed to colleges in the region or who played prep school or midget hockey locally were recognized for their play.

Lund, a Northeastern commit who played for Cushing, South Shore Kings and Junior Bruins while coming up the ranks of youth and prep hockey, was named to the USHL All-Rookie Second Team. The '04 had 25 goals and 25 assists in 62 games for the Green Bay Gamblers during his first season playing outside of New England. A projected second or third-round NHL draft pick, Lund will begin playing for coach Jerry Keefe’s Huskies this fall.

Steeves grew up playing for the New Hampshire Avalanche and New Hampshire Junior Monarchs. An '02, his family moved out of the region in 2018. Committed to Minnesota Duluth, Steeves made the All-USHL Third Team in his second year with the Sioux City Musketeers. In 70 games, he had 45 goals and 32 assists while helping the Musketeers win the USHL Clark Cup as playoff champions.