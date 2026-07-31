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Cam Minella makes 2026 U.S. Hlinka Gretzky Cup team

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Cam Minella jumped to the Halifax Mooseheads this past winter. (Trevor MacMillan/Halifax Mooseheads)

USA Hockey announced its squad for this year's Hlinka Gretzky Cup, and Cam Minella was the only New Englander selected.

The Darien, Conn., native played last season for the QMJHL's Halifax Mooseheads, where, at 16, he notched nine points in 64 games.

That came after he left Brunswick after just one season, where he won our Rookie of the Year award in boys prep. He had 37 points in 34 games, showcasing himself as one of the most dynamic, puck-moving defensemen in the region.

Those abilities should certainly shine through in Halifax for his second season.

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