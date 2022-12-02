Caeden Herrington played for the Neponset Valley River Rats 16U team this past fall. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

When Caeden Herrington was in a scoring drought during the fall hockey season with his Neponset Valley River Rats 16U team, he sent future Holderness teammate Tommy Duane a text expressing he was upset with himself.

Duane (Framingham, Mass.) checked his phone three hours later to see another text from Herrington: he pulled off the “Michigan” goal. His scoring problem was over.

“That’s a pretty good way to get out of a drought,” Duane said.

So, when Holderness found itself in a scoring drought in its season-opening game with Hebron on Wednesday night, Herrington, in his first game at his new school, found himself in a spot to pull out the goal of all goals.