Burning questions for Endicott, UNE in the D-3 Frozen Four

University of New England players salute their fans after their quarterfinal win at Utica in the NCAA D-3 tournament. (Dave Ambrose)

The Division 3 hockey season reaches its peak on the sea-level campus of Endicott College this weekend.

Three conference champions – Endicott, Hobart and reigning NCAA champion Adrian – will be in semifinal action on Friday, along with the party-crashing University of New England, which is in the Frozen Four for the second straight year. The championship will be played on Sunday.

It’s the first time since 2018 that multiple New England teams are in the Frozen Four. The last national champion from our region was Norwich in 2017.

Let’s set up the weekend by answering some burning questions, including how Kimball Union Academy coach Tim Whitehead’s stamp is all over this event.

