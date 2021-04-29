BU commit Tyler Boucher out to perfect the power game

Tyler Boucher honed his game at Avon Old Farms in 2018-19 before joining the U.S. NTDP. (Rena Laverty/USA Hockey)

There’s a reason why Tyler Boucher is making waves in the hockey world as a right wing and not as a goaltender like his father, Brian, a native of Woonsocket, R.I., who patrolled the crease in the National Hockey League for 13 seasons.

“My mom (Melissa) was like, ‘No way! We’re not doing that again!’ ” Boucher chuckled.

When he was younger, Boucher got a taste of what it was like to be the last line of defense on several occasions. And one moment stands out above the rest. Celebrating his 6th birthday, Boucher was pulled out of his kindergarten class by his dad, who was playing for the San Jose Sharks at the time, and together they went to the rink for a Sharks practice. Boucher, the younger one, stood in the blue paint.