Brunswick: What to expect in boys prep hockey in 2025-26

Ben Lombardi had 25 points in 35 games last season. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Brunswick has made the Elite 8 in each of the last three seasons, an incredible accomplishment for a day school.

The Bruins boasted talent throughout the roster last season and the one before that and the one before that. Head coach Mike Kennedy never seems to have trouble replacing talent.

Never has that been more true than entering this winter.

They will have a new go-to forward, top defenseman and starting goalie. Needing all three of those things would cripple most teams, but Brunswick's ability to regenerate and promote from within is one of the strongest in New England.

"We think we have a lot of good hockey players here," Kennedy said. "We're not looking to take any steps backwards."

Is that feasible?