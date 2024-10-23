Brunswick: What to expect in boys prep hockey in 2024-25

Oliver Czaja posted 24 points last season for Brunswick. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Brunswick made the Elite 8 Tournament the last two seasons. But to get a glimpse at what this season might bring, the clock must be turned back to 2021-22 — a team that was the top seed in the Large School Tournament.

That edition of the Bruins was led by junior scorers like Eli Friedman, James Shannon, Hank Cleaves (Riverside, Conn.) and Lucas St. Louis (Burlington, Vt.).

Even more compelling were the sophomores who packed a punch that season — Drew DellaSalla, Sean Gibbons (Fairfield, Conn.) and Brendan Giles (Ridgefield, Conn.). That trio led the Bruins to the Elite 8 in 2022-23. And while DellaSalla left for the USHL before his senior year, Gibbons and Giles were the primary offense on last season's team.

Now that group is gone. Fourteen seniors graduated off of last year's team.