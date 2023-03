Sean Gibbons scored the game-winning goal in OT Wednesday to advance Brunswick to the Elite 8 semifinals. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

DEDHAM, Mass. — It’s how you finish, not how you start.

That was particularly true for Brunswick on Wednesday in the NEPSAC Elite 8 quarterfinals.

The Bruins went down 2-0 to Nobles but scored three straight power play goals en route to a 3-2 overtime victory. With the win, Brunswick will face top-seeded Cushing on Saturday in one of two semifinals.

Here's a full recap and standout players from the matchup.