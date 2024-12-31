New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
Boys

Brunswick looks to come out firing in second half after Kevin Mutch win

By

Brunswick celebrates after winning the Kevin Mutch Tournament. (Amy Dachille)

Brunswick finds itself at the top of the prep table at the holiday break, sporting a 12-0-2 record that makes it the new No. 1 team in New England Hockey Journal’s rankings and the lone unbeaten remaining in the region.

But that doesn’t mean the path to emerging with the Kevin Mutch Christmas Tournament championship for the third consecutive year last weekend was an easy one.

“We found ourselves in some tighter games than we had been in the past couple weeks,” Brunswick coach Mike Kennedy said. “We started (the season) with a tight game against St. George’s, but then found ourselves in some games where we got out to big leads. … [The tournament] was definitely different. All the games could have gone either way, so what stood out about our team was that we never panicked.”

The Bruins had won six straight games by at least four goals and scored six or more goals in four of them entering the three-game tournament at St. Sebastian’s. After edging past Williston Northampton and Rivers in two-goal games, a 4-3 overtime victory over Northwood on Sunday lifted them to the title. 

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

21 forward prospects who should get calls from Division 1 colleges on Jan. 1

When the ball drops in Times Square on New Year's Eve on late Tuesday night/early Wednesday morning, Division 1 college hockey coaches will think of…
Read More

Brunswick looks to come out firing in second half after Kevin Mutch win

Brunswick finds itself at the top of the prep table at the holiday break, sporting a 12-0-2 record that makes it the new No. 1…
Read More
Megan Healy

10 New Englanders to compete at 2025 IIHF U18 Women’s World Championship

New England will again be well-represented when Team USA heads to Vantaa, Finland, for the IIHF Under-18 Women's World Championship later this week. Ten New…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter