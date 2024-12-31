Brunswick celebrates after winning the Kevin Mutch Tournament. (Amy Dachille)

Brunswick finds itself at the top of the prep table at the holiday break, sporting a 12-0-2 record that makes it the new No. 1 team in New England Hockey Journal’s rankings and the lone unbeaten remaining in the region.

But that doesn’t mean the path to emerging with the Kevin Mutch Christmas Tournament championship for the third consecutive year last weekend was an easy one.

“We found ourselves in some tighter games than we had been in the past couple weeks,” Brunswick coach Mike Kennedy said. “We started (the season) with a tight game against St. George’s, but then found ourselves in some games where we got out to big leads. … [The tournament] was definitely different. All the games could have gone either way, so what stood out about our team was that we never panicked.”

The Bruins had won six straight games by at least four goals and scored six or more goals in four of them entering the three-game tournament at St. Sebastian’s. After edging past Williston Northampton and Rivers in two-goal games, a 4-3 overtime victory over Northwood on Sunday lifted them to the title.