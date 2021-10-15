Bruins prospects: Svedebäck adjusting to USHL challenge

Bruins fourth-rounder Philip Svedebäck left Europe for the challenge of the USHL. (Dan Hickling/Dubuque Fighting Saints)

The Boston Bruins might have found another intriguing if under-the-radar prospect in net with Swedish import Philip Svedebäck.

The 2021 fourth-rounder (117th overall) left Europe for the challenge of the USHL, where he is spending the 2021-22 season with the Dubuque Fighting Saints.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound Stockholm native has only started two games thus far, but is off to an excellent start, going 1-0-1 with a 1.99 goals-against average and .942 save percentage against two top offenses in the Tri-City Storm (overtime loss) and Green Bay Gamblers (7-1 win). In both starts, he faced 30-plus shots and showed good poise and athleticism.