Oskar Steen looks like he might be a hidden gem in the team’s checkered draft history in recent years. (Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

With a recent recall to Boston to gauge progress by, winger Oskar Steen acquitted himself well in the NHL. He even registered his first point with an assist on Jake DeBrusk's goal against the San Jose Sharks, and while he was sent back down to the AHL later that week, he sent a positive message to the Bruins about what he's capable of.

Steen, drafted in 2016, maybe undersized but he brings an underrated offensive skill set, and with his strong lower body, looks like he might be a hidden gem in the team's checkered draft history in recent years.

The team’s last pick (165th overall) in Buffalo (Don Sweeney traded his seventh-rounder that year), leads the Providence Bruins in scoring with 3 goals and 6 points in 4 AHL games. He’s breaking out in his third North American campaign after a standout scoring season with Farjestads BK Karlstad in 2019.