New England Hockey Journal

Boston Bruins

Bruins prospects: John Beecher off to promising start in third NCAA season

By

Johnny Beecher
Boston's 2019 first-rounder, John Beecher, is off to promising start in third NCAA season at Michigan. (Scott W. Grau/Getty Images)

It has been a long, frustrating road for University of Michigan junior John Beecher.

The Elmira, N.Y. native and 30th overall selection of the Boston Bruins in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft is coming off a lost sophomore year in 2020-21. He got injured during a practice and was lost for the rest of the pandemic-impacted schedule after shoulder surgery.

He returned to the ice in time for Boston’s prospects development camp in August, and while he showed off his sublime skating wheels as if he hadn’t missed a shift since the previous Feb., his ability to handle and shoot pucks was clearly hampered.

Still, the power center and last of a record eight first-round selections off of the U.S. National Team Development Program’s prized 2001 birth year, was excited for the opportunity to return to action with his high-powered Wolverines teammates.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Philip Svedebäck

Bruins prospects: Svedebäck adjusting to USHL challenge

The Boston Bruins might have found another intriguing if under-the-radar prospect in net with Swedish import Philip Svedebäck. The 2021 fourth-rounder (117th overall) left Europe…
Read More

Bruins Brunch: Analyzing the defense and honoring Colby Cave

It has been a topsy turvy season so far for the Boston Bruins. On the heels of losing the club’s first home game this week…
Read More
Oskar Steen

Bruins prospects: Steen breaks out, B’s college scouting pays dividends and more

With a recent recall to Boston to gauge progress by, winger Oskar Steen acquitted himself well in the NHL. He even registered his first point…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter