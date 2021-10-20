Bruins prospects: 5 players off to strong starts

Jack Studnicka is making the most of his assignment to Providence on the top line. (Steve Babineau/Getty Images)

The 2021-22 regular season has begun for all pro and amateur leagues where Boston Bruins prospects are currently competing.

The Providence Bruins most recently opened up their AHL campaign, with several higher-profile players showing some promising early returns. European pro and junior leagues have been ongoing since early Sep., with North American junior leagues have been competing for about a month as well. Most NCAA conferences fired up their seasons in Oct. with the Ivy Leagues set to play their first regular-season games since spring 2020 within days.

On the pro side, center Jack Studnicka, though expected to begin the season in the NHL with the Bruins, is instead making the most of his assignment to Providence on the top line. In college, Ohio State freshman Mason Lohrei is currently second on his team in scoring after four games. Kyle Keyser is proving that he’s capable of carrying the mail in the AHL, and will have to, with Troy Grosenick suffering an injury on opening night against Bridgeport that will keep him out of action for a while. Keyser and Callum Booth will hold down the fort in net until the veteran returns.

This all-impact team focuses on B’s prospects at both pro and amateur levels who have been productive in the early going.