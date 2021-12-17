New England Hockey Journal

Boston Bruins

Bruins prospects: 2020 draft duo of Mason Lohrei, Riley Duran turning heads

By

Riley Duran
Providence College freshman Riley Duran (Woburn, Mass.) was selected in the sixth round out of Lawrence Academy. (Stew Milne)

The jury will be out for some time, but the early returns of the Boston Bruins 2020 draft class continue to generate positive momentum. A pair of college players, in particular, are making a positive impression around hockey for their strong starts to the 2021-22 campaign.

Providence College freshman Riley Duran was recently named Hockey East co-Rookie of the Week. Duran, a Woburn, Mass. native, put up 4 points for the Friars in helping his team go 4-0 last weekend. Selected in the sixth round out of Lawrence Academy, Duran spent the 2020-21 season in the USHL with the Youngstown Phantoms and has been a net positive in his first NCAA season, tallying 5 goals and 11 points in 21 games on a veteran-laden club.

Though he was initially a surprise second-round pick, not many are surprised by Ohio State defenseman Mason Lohrei these days. A second-year draft-eligible, Lohrei was USHL defenseman of the year with the Green Bay Gamblers and has been even more impressive as a Buckeyes freshman, leading the team in scoring with 14 points in 16 games. His combination of size, skating, poise and production in the Big Ten Conference has made him one of the organization’s prized prospects.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Patrice Bergeron

Bruins Brunch: Taking stock of the B’s and what to expect

They’re on again and off again. The Boston Bruins just captured five out of six possible points on their Western Canada road trip, beating the…
Read More
Fabian Lysell

Bruins prospects: Fabian Lysell, Oskar Steen impressive Swedish duo

Several years of pick volume and position has put the Boston Bruins developmental system behind a lot of other teams around the NHL, but when…
Read More
Jack Ahcan

Bruins Brunch: DeBrusk trade options, B’s in sick bay and Ahcan makes noise

The Boston Bruins went 1-1-1 for the week, including a tough overtime loss on a Steven Stamkos bomb after David Pastrnak was unable to finish…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter