For a local kid, it's hard to top what Matt Grzelcyk has been able to do.

The Charlestown, Mass., native grew up playing for the Middlesex Islanders before moving over to the Boston Jr. Eagles for split-season hockey. He played at Belmont Hill, got an invite to the U.S. National Team Development Program Evaluation Camp in 2010 and made the team.

He got drafted by his hometown Boston Bruins in 2012, followed that up with a standout, four-year career at Boston University and just finished his seventh full season with the Bruins.

His latest contract was worth $14.75 million over four years, earning him $3.697 million per season.

Could you script a better career for a local kid?

Even though Grzelcyk has only spent two seasons outside of Massachusetts, he would've loved more time at Belmont Hill. He only spent his seventh, eighth and ninth grade years there.

Moving away for more opportunity is something he wishes local kids didn't have to do.