Bruins Development Camp: New England college forwards shine on Day 3

By

Bruins prospect Riley Duran left Lawrence Academy for the USHL in 2020 and is headed to Providence this fall. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

BRIGHTON, Mass. — New England Hockey Journal checked in on Bruins Development Camp’s third day of action Aug. 4 at Warrior Ice Arena.

The 28 prospects in attendance are a solid group, but several local current and future Hockey East forwards separated themselves from the pack a bit with their speed and crisp execution of the drills and performances in the small area games played between the blue lines.

The defensemen skated during the first hour, followed by all players for the second. The forwards finished out the third hour of drills to conclude the day’s on-ice portion.

Here’s a recap of who stood out on day 3, with a focus on the New Englanders who just got it done, plus a deeper dive on B's prospect and Boston College forward Trevor Kuntar.

