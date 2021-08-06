Bruins Development Camp: Final observations

Parker Ford is a key cog at Providence and impressed this week at Bruins Development Camp. (Richard T. Gagnon/Getty Images)

BRIGHTON, Mass. — The Boston Bruins held the final day of development camp at Warrior Ice Arena with a group session of drills, followed by the Black vs. White scrimmage.

Anton Malmstrom, Trevor Kuntar, Quinn Olson and Dustyn McFaul scored for Team Black in a 4-2 victory, while Parker Ford and Ty Gallagher tallied for White.

Friday capped a successful week for the B’s prospects and open camp invites, who not only were put through the paces on and off the ice, but also did some team building and community events to give them a feel for life in Boston.

While 2021 European draft picks Fabian Lysell, Philip Svedeback, and Oskar Jellvik were not in attendance, Swedish defenseman and rising Bowling Green sophomore Anton Malmstrom impressed all week with his performance. At 6-foot-4, 209-pounds, he can skate, defend and has a sneaky puck game.

Most of the players who hit the ground running on Monday kept up the pace all week. A few who were a little less visible in previous viewings stepped up today. Overall, it was a well-run camp and the biggest crowd of the day was on hand to witness the events.