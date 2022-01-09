Bruins Brunch: What Tuukka Rask’s return means for the B’s

Tuukka Rask's return to the Bruins makes them a better club in 2021-22. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Getty Images)

It was a good news, bad news scenario for the Boston Bruins and Tuukka Rask this week.

The good: Rask agreed to a professional tryout agreement with the Providence Bruins to play a conditioning stint in the AHL. A precursor to signing an extension with the NHL club, rumors of Boston’s all-time games and wins leader between the pipes returning to the fold had been bubbling near the surface since late summer, but now it looks to be all but a formality.

Unfortunately for Providence, their weekend schedule of home games against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms were wiped out and postponed due to a COVID outbreak for the Philadelphia Flyers’ farm team. With many eager to see Rask wearing the Spoked-P again for the first time since 2009, they will have to wait a little longer, and he might end up skipping the minor league tune-up altogether.

Yet, the fact that Rask has the greenlight to return to game action could mean all systems go for his imminent return to the NHL roster, where he will be looking to add to his 560 career games and 306 victories, all with the Bruins.