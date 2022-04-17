Bruins Brunch: What to expect from the newly signed college prospects

Billerica's Marc McLaughlin has three goals in his first seven NHL games. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

With Billerica, Mass., native Marc McLaughlin already in the fold and making positive contributions to the Boston Bruins’ fortunes, it is a good time to take a deeper dive into the team’s recent signings out of the NCAA ranks.

The B’s have been struggling of late with injuries hitting some key players in David Pastrnak and Hampus Lindholm, but McLaughlin has been able to make the most of his opportunities in a short amount of time. He was in the lineup for Boston's 2-1 home win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. That victory clinched a playoff berth for the B's, and allows them to focus on getting healthier and ready for the postseason.

Here, we look at the recent college players who have turned pro and are playing games in Boston and Providence.