Bruins Brunch: What should Boston do with Jake DeBrusk?

Jake DeBrusk is still a Bruin after a late 2021 trade request, but how much longer? (Photo by Steve Babineau/Getty Images)

It has been several months since Jake DeBrusk’s desire for a change of scenery and trade from the Boston Bruins became public, but as of now, he’s still wearing the Spoked-B.

His recent hot streak, which includes four total goals scored in three consecutive games, plus an assist in Boston's 3-1 victory in San Jose Saturday in helping the B’s rack up eight out of a possible eight points, may be the key development the 25-year-old left wing needs to have his request met.

On the one hand, it’s good to see the former first-round pick from 2015, a draft that has become a lightning rod of criticism for the club’s long-term future, get his old scoring touch back. DeBrusk was chosen ahead of other highly-regarded forwards like Kyle Connor, Sebastian Aho, Mat Barzal, Travis Konecny and Brock Boeser because the Bruins believed he was a better bet for NHL success.

After he tallied 27 goals in 68 games during his 2018-19 sophomore campaign, helping Boston reach Game 7 of the Stanley Cup final that spring, it certainly appeared that Don Sweeney and his scouts had hit on the pick and found a left shot sniper to complement David Pastrnak’s lethal touch on the right side.