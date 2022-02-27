New England Hockey Journal

Boston Bruins

Bruins Brunch: What should Boston do with Jake DeBrusk?

By

Jake DeBrusk is still a Bruin after a late 2021 trade request, but how much longer? (Photo by Steve Babineau/Getty Images)

It has been several months since Jake DeBrusk’s desire for a change of scenery and trade from the Boston Bruins became public, but as of now, he’s still wearing the Spoked-B.

His recent hot streak, which includes four total goals scored in three consecutive games, plus an assist in Boston's 3-1 victory in San Jose Saturday in helping the B’s rack up eight out of a possible eight points, may be the key development the 25-year-old left wing needs to have his request met.

On the one hand, it’s good to see the former first-round pick from 2015, a draft that has become a lightning rod of criticism for the club’s long-term future, get his old scoring touch back. DeBrusk was chosen ahead of other highly-regarded forwards like Kyle Connor, Sebastian Aho, Mat Barzal, Travis Konecny and Brock Boeser because the Bruins believed he was a better bet for NHL success.

After he tallied 27 goals in 68 games during his 2018-19 sophomore campaign, helping Boston reach Game 7 of the Stanley Cup final that spring, it certainly appeared that Don Sweeney and his scouts had hit on the pick and found a left shot sniper to complement David Pastrnak’s lethal touch on the right side.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Patrice Bergeron

Bruins Brunch: At NHL trade deadline, Don Sweeney’s best move may be no move at all

The NHL announced Friday that Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand’s six-game suspension will be upheld, meaning the team’s leading scorer and most impactful player…
Read More
Fabian Lysell

Bruins prospects: Ranking the top-10 players in Boston’s pipeline

With the 2021-22 hockey season well underway, the assessments are in for the state of the Boston Bruins system, and it is time to rank…
Read More
Chris Kreider

NHL New England: Boxford’s Chris Kreider an X-factor for aspiring Rangers

Not even a year ago, Chris Kreider joined New England Hockey Journal’s TV show to discuss the New York Rangers’ progress in a rebuild. “I…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter