New England Hockey Journal

Boston Bruins

Bruins Brunch: Team depth being tested up front

By

Craig Smith
Craig Smith found himself on the top line in Boston's win over Florida due to his energy and versatility. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Despite a light schedule in the first few weeks of the 2021-22 season, the Boston Bruins find their forward depth already being tested with veteran losses up front forcing Bruce Cassidy and his coaching staff to move players around the lineup.

With Nick Foligno on IR after getting knocked out of the team’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers last week, and Craig Smith not making the trip south to Florida and North Carolina, the B’s went with reinforcements in the form of Curtis Lazar and Jack Studnicka.

Facing the undefeated Florida Panthers in a 4-1 loss Wed., the Boston offense was unable to break through against Sergei Bobrovksy after taking a 1-0 lead on a Charlie Coyle goal actually scored off the stick of Panthers forward Owen Tippett. One night later, the B’s were shut out in Carolina, raising questions about the offense and where the scoring will come from in 2021-22.

Brad Marchand and Coyle have elevated their offensive production on the first and second lines, with seven of Boston’s 18 goals in seven games between them to start the season 4-3 after stopping Florida’s win streak to start the new season at eight games.

“Good opponents this week,” Cassidy said after Boston’s win. “If you want to be considered a good team, you gotta  to beat good teams. I thought these games were close this week, didn’t go our way; didn’t do the right things at the right time (and) Carolina and Florida did earlier.”

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Conor Garland

NHL New England: Who’s hot (and not) around the league

With the 2021-22 NHL regular season now several weeks old, several New England natives have made a positive impression with productive starts to the new…
Read More

Bruins Brunch: Next men up come through and why Brad Marchand tops his class

With the Boston Bruins reeling after the Philadelphia Flyers put a thumping on them mid-week to the tune of a 6-3 victory to break open…
Read More
Andre Gasseau

Bruins prospects: 5 players off to strong starts

The 2021-22 regular season has begun for all pro and amateur leagues where Boston Bruins prospects are currently competing. The Providence Bruins most recently opened…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter