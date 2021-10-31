Bruins Brunch: Team depth being tested up front

Craig Smith found himself on the top line in Boston's win over Florida due to his energy and versatility. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Despite a light schedule in the first few weeks of the 2021-22 season, the Boston Bruins find their forward depth already being tested with veteran losses up front forcing Bruce Cassidy and his coaching staff to move players around the lineup.

With Nick Foligno on IR after getting knocked out of the team’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers last week, and Craig Smith not making the trip south to Florida and North Carolina, the B’s went with reinforcements in the form of Curtis Lazar and Jack Studnicka.

Facing the undefeated Florida Panthers in a 4-1 loss Wed., the Boston offense was unable to break through against Sergei Bobrovksy after taking a 1-0 lead on a Charlie Coyle goal actually scored off the stick of Panthers forward Owen Tippett. One night later, the B’s were shut out in Carolina, raising questions about the offense and where the scoring will come from in 2021-22.

Brad Marchand and Coyle have elevated their offensive production on the first and second lines, with seven of Boston’s 18 goals in seven games between them to start the season 4-3 after stopping Florida’s win streak to start the new season at eight games.

“Good opponents this week,” Cassidy said after Boston’s win. “If you want to be considered a good team, you gotta to beat good teams. I thought these games were close this week, didn’t go our way; didn’t do the right things at the right time (and) Carolina and Florida did earlier.”