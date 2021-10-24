Bruins Brunch: Next men up come through and why Brad Marchand tops his class

Linus Ullmark stopped 35 of 36 shots against his old team, his first regular season start for the B's (Getty Images)

With the Boston Bruins reeling after the Philadelphia Flyers put a thumping on them mid-week to the tune of a 6-3 victory to break open a 3-3 tie, the team lost Nick Foligno to injury and saw rookie phenom Jeremy Swayman’s roughest NHL start.

This called for Bruce Cassidy and the Boston coaches to call the names of several next men up. Linus Ullmark and Tomas Nosek both impacted the game positively with the win and a goal respectively. Defensemen John Moore and forward Anton Blidh slotted into the lineup with Connor Clifton going out and Nick Foligno’s injury in Philadelphia opening up a spot up front.

All are showing what the importance of depth at all positions means for an experienced crew like the B’s. The Bruins beat the 3-0 Buffalo Sabres on the road 4-1 to give them a 2-1 record limping home with more players expected to be out of the lineup to face the 4-0 San Jose Sharks for a Sunday matinee game.