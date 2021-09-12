Bruins Brunch: Key players to know ahead of rookie camp

Kyle Keyser looks to build on the positive steps he took in 2020-21 by leading the Bruins rookies to Buffalo this week. (Getty Images)

Boston Bruins rookie camp opens Wednesday at the Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton, Mass. and with it, the first real event of the B’s 2021-22 season.

Twenty-three players will practice here for two days before traveling to Buffalo, N.Y., for the annual Prospects Challenge event being held at the LECOM HarborCenter. After holding a team practice there on Sep. 17, the Boston prospects will faceoff against Buffalo Sabres rookies Sat., Sep. 18 at 3 p.m. They will then play the New Jersey Devils on Sunday at 1 p.m.

This is the sixth year that the Bruins have sent their future hopefuls to Buffalo to compete against other young prospects from other teams. In 2013, the B’s went to Coral Gables, Fla., where they faced future NHL superstars Nikita Kucherov and Sasha Barkov in a similar rookie tournament format hosted by the Florida Panthers. Dougie Hamilton was the highest-profile Boston prospect who participated in that event.