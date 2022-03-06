Bruins Brunch: How Jeremy Swayman’s rise has lifted the B’s at right time

Jeremy Swayman. (Photo by Steve Babineau/Getty Images)

Jeremy Swayman went from being sent down to the AHL in January by earning recognition as the February NHL Rookie of the Month.

Now, Boston fans and around the NHL are wondering what the 23-year-old rookie will do for an encore. He’s 6-0-1 in his last seven starts, posting a near 97 percent shots saved mark.

Although he was disappointed with the situation of having to go down to make room for Tuukka Rask on the NHL roster, Swayman didn’t pout when it happened. His entry-level contract and waiver-exempt status made it Boston’s only viable option to go, and he knew it was likely to happen once Boston’s franchise leader in net was cleared to return to action. He accepted the assignment and went to work, going 3-2 in his five AHL starts over two weeks.

When Rask’s surgically-repaired hip wasn’t able to hold up under the strain of NHL gameplay and he subsequently retired, Swayman was immediately brought back up, and has been on fire since.