New England Hockey Journal

Boston Bruins

Bruins Brunch: How 5 recent developments are critical for 2022 and beyond

By

Taylor Hall scored a big goal against Buffalo and getting on track offensively will be key for the Bruins in 2022. (Steve Babineau/Getty Images)

With their first game in 16 days since dropping the second of two games in a week, the Boston Bruins overcame a 3-1 third period deficit to grab a 4-3 overtime win at home for a crucial two points.

Charlie Coyle (East Weymouth, Mass.) took a Brad Marchand pass 30 seconds into the extra session and fired the puck over goalie Ukko Pekka Lukkonen’s glove to bring cheers raining down at the TD Garden after boos had followed the home team off the ice after the second period. Goals by Craig Smith, Nick Foligno (his first in Boston) and Taylor Hall, got Boston to the extra session, providing some important offense from secondary sources. Foligno and Hall in particular were two forwards who needed to come through for their team more than others, so when Nos. 17 and 71 tallied 1:25 apart to eras the two-goal deficit, there was a feeling that the Bruins weren’t going to lose this game.

The B’s hit the road immediately after the contest to travel to Detroit, where they will begin a week chock full of games in what will be a heavy January schedule that will test the team’s depth and mettle.

Five important developments in the first half of 2022 will likely shape and define the present and future of the Bruins organization. From the recent layoff, to a familiar face potentially back in the fold, and more potential trade options to improve the B's, the team is at a key crossroads as we step forward into the new year.

How the team’s management and players respond to some unique challenges that haven’t been an issue for Boston since Bruce Cassidy took the reins from Claude Julien in early 2017 will be harbingers for the short and long-term outlook of this franchise.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Brad Marchand

Bruins Brunch: NHL out of Olympics, trade requests/scenarios and more

The last time the Boston Bruins took the ice was Dec. 16, losing on the road to the New York Islanders as a COVID-19 outbreak…
Read More
Patrice Bergeron

Bruins Brunch: COVID-19 tactical pause allows for consolidation, reorganization

With the outbreak of COVID-19 on Boston Bruins roster this week, a pair of losses culminating in a postponement of all scheduled games through Dec.…
Read More
Riley Duran

Bruins prospects: 2020 draft duo of Mason Lohrei, Riley Duran turning heads

The jury will be out for some time, but the early returns of the Boston Bruins 2020 draft class continue to generate positive momentum. A…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter